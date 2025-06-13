LISTEN: Most expensive Cape home sale for 2025 in Chatham

CHATHAM – Cape Cod’s red hot real-estate market continues, with its most expensive property sale to date in 2025 in Chatham, with a seven-bedroom Shore Road home selling for $11.25 million dollars.

Agent for the sale Paul Grover says market instability is keeping tangible assets like real estate very desirable and driving prices.

“What I’ve noticed on Cape Cod is no matter what unsettling thing may be going on in the region, the country and the world, it seems to really push people to what we have here on the Cape and what what we have. So if times are uncertain, there’s something that’s still really good or really certain about walking on the beach. Or strolling down Main Street Chatham or Commercial Street in Provincetown. There’s something about Cape Cod that make people feel good,” says Grover.



More on the property and Grover can be found here.

Grover is also ranked #44 for real estate agents in the country by RealTrends.