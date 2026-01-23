You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: New Cape and Coast Bank CEO settling in, Board appointments, and banking under changing White House policies

LISTEN: New Cape and Coast Bank CEO settling in, Board appointments, and banking under changing White House policies

January 23, 2026

Cape and Coast Bank CEO and President Erik Porter joins Sunday Journal to talk about settling into his new role after a few months under his belt, as well as his recent appointment to the Board of Directors. 

He says that the Bank is finishing its rebrand (formerly being known as the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod) and is in a strong position to serve the Cape and Islands Community. 

He also discusses what services they have made available tot he community in a changing market under new White House policies and market curveballs. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


