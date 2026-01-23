LISTEN: New Cape and Coast Bank CEO settling in, Board appointments, and banking under changing White House policies

Cape and Coast Bank CEO and President Erik Porter joins Sunday Journal to talk about settling into his new role after a few months under his belt, as well as his recent appointment to the Board of Directors.

He says that the Bank is finishing its rebrand (formerly being known as the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod) and is in a strong position to serve the Cape and Islands Community.

He also discusses what services they have made available tot he community in a changing market under new White House policies and market curveballs.