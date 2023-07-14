LISTEN: Romolo Del Deo on the Dune Shack Evictions and Protesting

PROVINCETOWN – A sit-in protest has been organized for this Saturday in support of 94-year-old artist Salvatore Del Deo and his family, who were recently evicted by the National Park Service from the dune shack he maintained for over 70 years.

Del Deo’s son, Romolo, described the Park Service’s actions as an “overreach of a government agency” carried out without due process that impacts the whole community.

The total of nine shacks are slated to be put up for lease by the Park Service. Del Deo was the first of the inhabitants to be evicted.

Local legislators including Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr have also voiced support for Del Deo.

The protest is set for 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, July 15.