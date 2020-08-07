You are here: Home / NewsCenter / “Lobster Without the Fest” Begins Next Weekend

“Lobster Without the Fest” Begins Next Weekend

August 7, 2020

HARWICH PORT – Outer Cape Health Services has announced that “Lobster Without the Fest” will be held beginning next week in lieu of their usual Lobsterfest Gala and Auction.

Lobster without the Fest will allow guests to pre-order lobster dishes from the Lobster Pot Restaurant in Provincetown, Moby Dick’s in Wellfleet, and Mac’s Chatham Fish and Lobster for $40 each.

Additional donations to OCHS can be made when picking up orders.

Vital health center services for local residents, including coronavirus testing, will be supported through the socially distanced fest.

Lobster without the Fest will be held from August 15 to August 22. For more information, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 