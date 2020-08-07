“Lobster Without the Fest” Begins Next Weekend

HARWICH PORT – Outer Cape Health Services has announced that “Lobster Without the Fest” will be held beginning next week in lieu of their usual Lobsterfest Gala and Auction.

Lobster without the Fest will allow guests to pre-order lobster dishes from the Lobster Pot Restaurant in Provincetown, Moby Dick’s in Wellfleet, and Mac’s Chatham Fish and Lobster for $40 each.

Additional donations to OCHS can be made when picking up orders.

Vital health center services for local residents, including coronavirus testing, will be supported through the socially distanced fest.

Lobster without the Fest will be held from August 15 to August 22. For more information, click here.