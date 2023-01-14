Local Events Celebrate MLK’s Legacy

HYANNIS – A longtime advocate will be featured as the keynote speaker at an event commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and local champions of civil rights.

Dolores DaLuz will speak at the MLK Memorial Service at the Federated Church of Hyannis at 3pm on Sunday, January 15.

DaLuz is a founding member of the Cape Cod branch of the NAACP and was also the recipient of the 2017 Mercy Otis Warren Woman of the Year award.

AmeriCorps Cape Cod is also holding an event to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King. The group is inviting the community to “Growing Together Towards Justice!” to make indoor container gardens and watch healthy cooking demonstrations.

The event will have activities for children and is holding two sessions at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. The first will take place on Monday, January 16 from 10am to 12pm and the second is happening the same day from 1pm to 3pm.

There will also be food and clothing drop-offs for local pantries. The event is sponsored by the United Way of Cape Cod and the Islands and the Cape Cod Five Charitable Foundation.

The Cape Cod National Seashore also waives entrance fees on MLK Day.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.