Local Fisherman Set Up Facebook Page To Sell Fish Off The Dock

BARNSTABLE – Local Cape Cod fisherman are getting creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to loosened regulations, fisherman are now allowed to sell the day’s catch directly from the dock.

A Facebook page called “Cape Cod Fresh/Local Seafood” was created to let the public know about when and where the boats are coming to the docks and what types of fish they are selling.

“They came out with a resale boat license through diversionary fishery to allow us to sell fish off the dock. In years past this was only allowed for lobstermen, but with everything going on they opened it up and are a little more lenient for letting us sell fish and other things,” said Facebook page founder Kevin Conway.

The group which was started last month as acquired over 8,000 followers on Facebook.

Fisherman involved with the group are selling lobster, scallops, haddock, squid, and flounder along with various other seafood.

“The seafood people are getting provided off the dock at a really great price compared to market price, it’s a lot fresher. I mean the fish was swimming just a couple hours ago, the scallops were pulled that day,” said Conway.

For more information on how to purchase fish go to the Cape Cod Fresh/Local Seafood Facebook Page, email capecodlocalseafood@gmail.com or call 774-994-2785.