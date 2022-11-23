Local High Schools Prep for Thanksgiving Day Football Games

HYANNIS – High school football players across Cape Cod are prepping for another edition of Thanksgiving Day rivalry games.
All games locally will be kicking off at 10 a.m.
Falmouth will be traveling to Barnstable, as the hosts try to make it three holiday wins in a row.
In the 26th edition of the Chowder Bowl, Dennis-Yarmouth will be at home against Nauset Regional.
St. John Paul II will head to Monomoy Regional after last year’s 56-26 victory for the visitors.
After snapping a four game losing streak on Turkey Day last year, Sandwich will try to make it two straight at home against Mashpee.
Wareham will take a trip across the Cape Cod Canal to play Bourne; the visitors have lost three consecutive Thanksgiving games at the hands of Bourne.
Upper Cape Tech will travel to Cape Cod Tech in the battle for the Golden Wrench.
Just off-Cape, Plymouth South will host Plymouth North–North will try to win their seventh Thanksgiving Day game out eight.