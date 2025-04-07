Another Cape Cod Police Department Activating Body Cameras

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department will begin wearing body cameras on Tuesday.

The police department says the new equipment boosts evidence collection for justice, as well as transparency.

Other Cape Cod police departments that have adopted body camera programs this decade include Mashpee Wampanoag and the town of Mashpee, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Chatham, Wellfleet and Provincetown.

Last year, a Yarmouth police body cam filmed officers’ efforts to rescue any possible victims from a large car fire. It turned out to be unoccupied, while the driver was eventually charged.

State grants have also been awarded in the last two years to fund future body camera programs in Bourne, Brewster and Eastham.