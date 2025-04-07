You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Another Cape Cod Police Department Activating Body Cameras

Another Cape Cod Police Department Activating Body Cameras

April 7, 2025

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department will begin wearing body cameras on Tuesday.

The police department says the new equipment boosts evidence collection for justice, as well as transparency.

Other Cape Cod police departments that have adopted body camera programs this decade include Mashpee Wampanoag and the town of Mashpee, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Chatham, Wellfleet and Provincetown.

Last year, a Yarmouth police body cam filmed officers’ efforts to rescue any possible victims from a large car fire. It turned out to be unoccupied, while the driver was eventually charged. 

State grants have also been awarded in the last two years to fund future body camera programs in Bourne, Brewster and Eastham.  

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 