YARMOUTH – A vehicle erupted in flames after reportedly striking a guardrail on Winslow Gray Road shortly before midnight Friday. Firefighters were able to douse the flames and determine no one was in the car. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident which closed Winslow Gray Road in the area.
Vehicle erupts into flames after striking guardrail in Yarmouth
February 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Wind farm off the Massachusetts coast begins delivering steady flow of power
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Mass Audubon Conference Tackles Cold Turtles, Urine Diversion, and More
- Positions Available For Seasonal Community Service Officers In Barnstable
- Construction Project To Divert Eastbound Traffic On Main Street Hyannis
- LISTEN: Barnstable Fire Department Needs New Station
- Mashpee Approves $88M Draft Wastewater Article
- Bourne Monitoring Cellular Outages, Advise Text to 911 in Emergency
- Feasibility Study For Multi-Use Path, Parking On Route 6 Corridor In Provincetown
- Video Shows Shark’s View of Ocean in Southeast First
- Senator Moran Speaks At MIT About Future Of Fusion
- Baby Shark: New England Aquarium Celebrates 100th Epaulette Shark to Hatch Since 2012
- Lawsuit Continues on Holtec’s Asbestos Handling
- Truro House Relocation Project Continuing Thursday