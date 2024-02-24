You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle erupts into flames after striking guardrail in Yarmouth

Vehicle erupts into flames after striking guardrail in Yarmouth

February 24, 2024

YARMOUTH – A vehicle erupted in flames after reportedly striking a guardrail on Winslow Gray Road shortly before midnight Friday. Firefighters were able to douse the flames and determine no one was in the car. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident which closed Winslow Gray Road in the area.

