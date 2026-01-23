Barnstable County issues situational report ahead of weekend storm, latest snow forecast

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTBALE – The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) has issued Situational Report #001 ahead of the winter storm expected to impact Cape Cod and the Islands from Sunday through Monday.

National Weather Service officials have forecasted that off-Cape will receive the most snowfall, with up to 18 inches. The Upper and Mid-Cape is expected to see around 12 inches of snow.

Wind gusts of 35–45 mph are possible.

The following is the overview of the situational report from Barnstable County officials: