Barnstable County issues situational report ahead of weekend storm, latest snow forecast

BARNSTBALE – The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) has issued Situational Report #001 ahead of the winter storm expected to impact Cape Cod and the Islands from Sunday through Monday.
National Weather Service officials have forecasted that off-Cape will receive the most snowfall, with up to 18 inches. The Upper and Mid-Cape is expected to see around 12 inches of snow.
Wind gusts of 35–45 mph are possible.
The following is the overview of the situational report from Barnstable County officials:
In advance of the storm, dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected late Friday night into Saturday, with bitterly cold conditions persisting through the day Saturday. Cold weather advisories and warnings are in effect for portions of Massachusetts. Following
the storm, colder air and gusty winds are expected to return early next week.
A significant winter storm is expected to impact Cape Cod and the Islands from Sunday afternoon through Monday, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Sunday into early Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the region. Snowfall totals and impacts will depend on the placement of the rain/sleet mix line and mesoscale banding, particularly over the Cape and Islands.
The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) convened on January 23, 2026, at 2:00 PM to review storm forecasts, preparedness actions, and interagency coordination. Regional partners, utilities, health systems, shelters, transportation agencies, and state partners report readiness actions underway.
The Barnstable County Multiple Agency Coordination Center (MACC) will activate Sunday at 12:00 PM and remain staffed through the event.