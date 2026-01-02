Boy Scout leaders from Cape Cod acknowledged for scout-saving actions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – The Boy Scouts recently awarded two Scout leaders for their actions during an incident at Scusset Beach Reservation.

According to Scouts BSA Troop 42 in Falmouth, a vehicle unexpectedly drove into a campsite where about three-dozen scouts were sleeping last September.

Scout Leaders Daniel Sciortino and Stacy Jones reportedly ran through the field, shouted warnings, and redirected the driver, and were able to wake and evacuate those who were most at risk.

The vehicle was guided out without any injuries.

Police were notified. The driver was apparently suffering from dementia issues.

Officials said the courageous actions of Sciortino and Jones ensured that every Scout made it home safely, and they were awarded a Medal of Merit.

This is the second Cape Cod Boy Scout Troop to make recent headlines. Last November, two Boy Scouts from Mashpee, Jack Borowski and Brodie Perry, members of Troop 36, were credited with carrying an injured hiker two miles to the base of a mountain in New Hampshire.

Borowski and Perry were formally recognized as “hometown heroes” by the Mashpee Select Board at their December 8th meeting.