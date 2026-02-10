Cape Cod Commission asks for public input on proposed changes to roadway categorization

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is inviting the public to comment on proposed changes to roadway functional classification and freight corridor designations for a series of roadways on Cape Cod.

The updates include roads in Bourne, Sandwich, Falmouth, Barnstable, Dennis, Harwich, Chatham, Wellfleet, Truro and Provincetown.

“Roadway functional classification” is the categorization system for streets and highways based on the role and type of service they provide within the transportation network, ranging from major roadways like Route 6 to local neighborhood streets.

The CCC says keeping classifications up to date helps to ensure that federal funds can be effectively targeted to support safe and efficient travel.

Proposed freight corridor updates include adding Scenic Highway and Sandwich Road in Bourne, and modifying the freight corridor on Route 6 in Truro to match updates to the urban area boundaries.

These designations would be incorporated into the statewide Freight Plan, which is currently under development, and would allow these corridors to be eligible for National Highway Freight Program funds.

These designations would not impact regulations related to truck traffic on these or any other roadways in the region.

Public comments will be accepted through February 16th. More information can be found at the Cape Cod Commission website.