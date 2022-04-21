Cape Cod Gateway Airport, CCRTA Relax Mask Mandates

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Gateway Airport is following suit with mass transit providers across the region including the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority in relaxing its mask mandates as the nationwide requirement is dropped.

The national mask requirement on public and mass transit was voided by a federal judge in Florida this week.

Airport Manager Katie Servis said that masks will no longer be required at the terminal, though airlines may still have their own rules for those on their planes.

“If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes recommendations for something to change in the transportation sector, then we will follow suit. But for now we are no longer requiring masks when in the terminal building.”

Servis said she is pleased to help customers return to a “new normal,” but they are prepared if COVID again poses an increased threat to public safety.

“We can pivot and go directly back to the protocols that we had in place,” said Servis.

Other transportation services that have relaxed mask mandates include the Steamship Authority, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, and Peter Pan Bus Lines.