Claims to be accepted on Nantucket related to wind turbine debris incident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket will begin accepting claims next month in connection to last summer’s Vineyard Wind turbine blade failure.

The July 13th, 2024 incident scattered foam, fiberglass and other debris along Nantucket’s shores, as well as other parts of the Cape and Islands.

The claims period will open on January 26th, 2026 through the Community Claims Fund established under the Town’s settlement with GE Vernova. It will be open for six months.

The Fund is intended to reimburse eligible individuals and business owners for documented expenses and economic losses.

The Town made this announcement in a December 18th social media post. Additional details and instructions will be available on the Town’s website in January.