Contracts Again Delayed Between States and Offshore Wind

April 3, 2025

NANTUCKET – Contracts between Massachusetts and Rhode Island wind farms and utilities have been delayed to June.

It’s another setback for the burgeoning industry amid the Trump Administration’s ongoing opposition to offshore wind.

The new contract date of June 30 represents the third delay for SouthCoast Wind, a 141-turbine farm set for about 20 miles south of the islands.

Meanwhile, the developer is reportedly pushing back against Nantucket’s appeal to revoke its federal approval, citing a rigorous review of potential economic and environmental damages that showed no impact. 

 

