County opposes state control over registry of deeds

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Commissioners approved a draft letter at this week’s meeting opposing Massachusetts House Bill 3971, which would create a study committee to consider shifting county-operated registries of deeds to state oversight.

The office is responsible for recording and maintaining property deeds, mortgages, and land records

They argued that locally managed registries, such as Barnstable County’s, function effectively and provide essential services tied to local knowledge.

The region’s registry has operated under county control since the 1600s.

Commissioners said that state-level control could disrupt long-standing systems and cited past transfers of county functions that led to unexpected administrative and employee challenges.