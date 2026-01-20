Eastham promoting from within for new town manager

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

EASTHAM – The Eastham Select Board has announced the appointment of Richard Bienvenue as the next Town Manager.

The Select Board says the appointment comes after an extensive review period that included interviews with Town staff, community members, and stakeholders to identify the leadership qualities and experience most needed to guide Eastham into its next chapter.

Visit the Town of Eastham website to watch the public interview.

Bienvenue has served as Assistant Town Manager and Finance Director for the past five years and previously worked for Yarmouth. He’s succeeding the retiring Jacqueline Beebe, who was hired in 2016.

“Rich has tremendous skills, deep experience and knowledge of Eastham and the Outer Cape. He brings unique value to the organization, and will serve Eastham well as the next Town Manager.” said Beebe.

He will officially assume the role of Eastham Town Manager in June.

Before joining Eastham, Bienvenue served the Town of Yarmouth in key administrative roles and worked for over two decades as a Certified Public Accountant specializing in municipal and nonprofit auditing and governance.

“Eastham has been fortunate to have Rich as its Assistant Town Manager/Finance Director. He has improved the financial management, Human Resources, IT department and been our lead negotiator with our unions. His expertise and open management style will serve the town well in the future, making Eastham an even better place to live,” said Select Board Chair Jerry Cerasale.