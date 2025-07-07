Forum scheduled Tuesday after series of “disturbing” incidents in Provincetown

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – The town of Provincetown says three people have been charged in relation to an incident that took place on July 1st.

Ryan Mahimtura of Framingham, Henry Ward of Hudson, and a juvenile are charged with disorderly conduct. They allegedly drove through P-town using air horns yelling homophobic slurs from their vehicle. Additional charges may be filed.

Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse says there have been a series of incidents recently targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community. A possible hate crime was reported on June 30th.

Morse called the events “disturbing”, and that they are being taken very seriously by police investigators.

A community safety forum is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall.