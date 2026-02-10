Gas pipeline will have to be moved for new Cape Cod Canal bridges

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – A significant project is in development connected to the new Cape Cod Canal bridges.

Enbridge, the energy company responsible for Algonquin Gas Transmission, says its pipeline in the Canal will have to be relocated.

It was determined to be necessary by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ to address the ongoing maintenance and ultimate replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

The infrastructure delivers natural gas to National Grid, and powers homes and businesses throughout Cape Cod.

Enbridge says they will continue to communicate with neighbors and other stakeholders throughout the project to address any questions which may arise.

The Bourne Select Board was recently informed about the plan.