You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Gas pipeline will have to be moved for new Cape Cod Canal bridges

Gas pipeline will have to be moved for new Cape Cod Canal bridges

February 10, 2026

BOURNE – A significant project is in development connected to the new Cape Cod Canal bridges.

Enbridge, the energy company responsible for Algonquin Gas Transmission, says its pipeline in the Canal will have to be relocated.

It was determined to be necessary by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ to address the ongoing maintenance and ultimate replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

The infrastructure delivers natural gas to National Grid, and powers homes and businesses throughout Cape Cod.

Enbridge says they will continue to communicate with neighbors and other stakeholders throughout the project to address any questions which may arise.

The Bourne Select Board was recently informed about the plan.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 