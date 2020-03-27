Healthcare Workers Advised to Take Advantage of YMCA Child Care Programs

WEST BARNSTABLE-The YMCA Cape Cod is reminding local healthcare employees about child care services being offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free drop-in child care is being offered to medical workers across the area seven days a week at five locations.

Workers from Cape Cod Healthcare, Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Duffy Health Center, Harbor Health, and Outer Cape Health can utilize the services daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

President and CEO of YMCA Cape Cod Stacie Peugh is looking to get the word out on this resource.

“We have been working directly with Cape Cod Healthcare to be able to inform their employees, and we anticipate that they are going to start to pick up in use of this service pretty significantly starting next week,” Peugh explained.

As the coronavirus pandemic has complicated the majority of aspects in everyday life, Peugh said that it’s vital for people to know that there are ways to ease certain burdens.

“It’s critical, especially for our healthcare workers, that they have a safe place that they know they can have their children engaging in activities,” she continued.

Three meals and three snacks a day are being offered by the YMCA Cape Cod with these services.

The information form that parents or guardians have to fill out is available online at the YMCA’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here. The form can be filled out in person, but Peugh explained that having the form filled out beforehand will save time.

Children’s temperatures will be taken when they arrive, Peugh said.

Facilities hosting these programs are the Falmouth Hospital Campus, the North Falmouth Congregational Church, the Lyndon P. Lorusso YMCA in West Barnstable, Harwich Elementary School, and Stony Brook Elementary School in Brewster.