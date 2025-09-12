Man acquitted for confrontation in Hyannis caught on film

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – A Barnstable Superior Court jury has found John Shea of Hyannis not guilty of charges including threatening to commit a crime, assault and battery to intimidate, a civil rights violation with injury, and witness/juror/police official intimidation.

The charges stemmed from a high-profile incident on May 31st, 2023.

During a confrontation at the Embargo Restaurant in Hyannis, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office alleged that Shea was heard on video using racial slurs while making threatening statements to a group of victims.

