Man acquitted for confrontation in Hyannis caught on film

September 12, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A Barnstable Superior Court jury has found John Shea of Hyannis not guilty of charges including threatening to commit a crime, assault and battery to intimidate, a civil rights violation with injury, and witness/juror/police official intimidation.

The charges stemmed from a high-profile incident on May 31st, 2023.

During a confrontation at the Embargo Restaurant in Hyannis, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office alleged that Shea was heard on video using racial slurs while making threatening statements to a group of victims. 

Previous CapeCod.com coverage: 

Hyannis man arraigned on civil rights charges

Barnstable Police, D.A.’s office issue joint statement on widely-seen video involving manager of Trader Ed’s

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


