Hyannis man arraigned on civil rights charges



HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Thursday that on July 26, 2023, following an investigation, a Barnstable County Grand Jury returned indictments against John C. Shea, 60, of Hyannis, for civil rights violations, assault with the intent to intimidate based on race or color, assault and battery with the intent to intimidate based on race or color, intimidation of a witness, and three counts of threats to commit a crime.

The indictments arise out of an incident which occurred May 31, 2023, at about 11:30 pm on the sidewalk of Main Street, Hyannis, in the vicinity of Embargo Restaurant.

Shea was arraigned on the charges today in Barnstable Superior Court before Judge Mark Gildea. Shea was released on $2,500 bail. The case was continued to July 31, 2023, for pretrial conference in Barnstable Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the Barnstable Police Department, particularly civil rights investigator, Officer Brian Morrison and Officer Chris Kelsey.

District Attorney Galibois reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.