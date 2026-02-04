Mass Maritime Academy announces new partnership with program in Middle East

BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts Maritime Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sharjah Maritime Academy in the United Arab Emirates.

Mass Maritime says the agreement reflects the shared intention of both institutions to cooperate in the development of strategies and action plans that support high-quality maritime education and the preparation of cadets for the global maritime workforce.

The Memorandum was signed last month at the Sharjah Maritime Academy campus in the city of Khor Fakkan. A delegation of MMA students visited the SMA campus, where they toured academic and training facilities, including simulators and laboratories.

Under the terms of the MoU, both institutions will endeavor to establish mutually beneficial programs in shared areas of study, including: Marine Transportation, Marine Engineering, Maritime Business, Maritime Logistics, Supply Chain Management.

Rear Admiral Francis McDonald, President of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, said, “We’re excited to explore this expanded collaboration and provide even more opportunities and perspectives for our students as they consider their futures within the international maritime industry, while also offering similar possibilities to students at Sharjah Maritime Academy.”

“This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our commitment to strengthening international collaboration with leading maritime education institutions, supporting the advancement of maritime education, training, and research, and contributing to the preparation of skilled professionals for the global maritime sector,” said Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter