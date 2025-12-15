Nantucket announces new Vineyard Wind stipulations related to turbine debris incident

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket says it has secured a series of new commitments from Vineyard Wind 1, LLC related to the developer’s offshore wind farm.

This comes after the incident in the summer of 2024 when debris from a broken wind turbine washed ashore on local beaches.

Town officials say the agreement, which can be accessed by clicking here, will increase transparency. Going forward, the Town of Nantucket is supposed to be notified within three hours of any incident that causes an emergency response, including but not limited to blade failures.

Vineyard Wind did not sign onto the settlement between Nantucket and GE Vernova this past summer, which totaled $10.5 million. Nantucket said it does not forfeit its right to sue for damages arising from any breach of the new terms.