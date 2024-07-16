South facing beaches on Nantucket closed after debris from wind turbine starts washing up



NANTUCKET – From the town of Nantucket: The Town of Nantucket has been notified by Vineyard Wind that extensive debris recovery efforts are underway on the southern-facing beaches of the island following a blade damage incident from one of its offshore wind turbines on Saturday, July 13.

Vineyard Wind is deploying two teams of four individuals to the island to patrol southern-facing beaches to safely remove debris, which consists of non-toxic fiberglass fragments typically green or white in color. These teams will be supplemented by a local contractor hired by Vineyard Wind, as well as Town Harbormaster and Nantucket Land Bank crews. Debris recovery focus areas currently include Miacomet Beach, Nobadeer Beach, Madequecham Beach, Pebble Beach, Tom Nevers Beach, Low Beach, Sconset Beach, Tuckernuck and Muskeget. During the debris recovery process, Vineyard Wind will provide regular updates to Town of Nantucket Administration, Marine and Police departments.

In some areas, significant sharp debris has been observed floating in the water and is often hidden beneath the surface. Small fragments along the shoreline can pose a considerable hazard to swimmers and beachgoers. As a precautionary measure, all beaches on the south shore have been closed to swimming until further notice. The Town advises beach visitors to leave pets at home and wear appropriate footwear when walking along the beach.

Vineyard Wind recommends that only its trained employees or contractors collect and remove the debris. If debris is found by members of the public or property owners, they are advised to immediately contact: Ian Campbell Phone: 781-983-8943, Email: [email protected]

Reports of debris can also be sent to the cleanup contractor here.

In addition, Vineyard Wind has informed the Town of Nantucket that it will continue to monitor the offshore area for floating debris with aerial overflights and vessel patrols.

Nantucket Town Manager C. Elizabeth Gibson said, “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide public information updates as the Vineyard Wind debris recovery efforts progress.”

Vineyard Wind executives have communicated their company’s commitment to work with the Town to ensure this incident receives their top and timely attention, and that the Town is reimbursed for any of its expenses. The Good Neighbor Agreement between the Town and Vineyard Wind preserves the right to pursue recovery for any tort suffered by the Town or any resident or visitor.

The Town of Nantucket reminds everyone that safety is a top priority. Please refrain from swimming or walking barefoot on the south shore beaches until further notice.