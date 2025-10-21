New England Aquarium given $9M gift, largest in nonprofit’s history

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – The New England Aquarium has received a nine-million-dollar gift, the largest private donation in the Aquarium’s history.

The gift is from Massachusetts natives Phil Schiller and Kim Gassett-Schiller to expand the institution’s work advising and partnering with corporations and ocean industries to increase environmentally responsible practices in a rapidly growing ocean or blue economy.

It will result in the expansion of the BalanceBlue Lab, which draws on the expertise of the Aquarium’s dedicated ocean conservation research arm, the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life.

According to the Aquarium, the money will broaden its work of translating cutting-edge ocean science into real-world solutions across ocean industries, including fisheries, aquaculture, and shipping.

“The Schillers’ philanthropy continues to make this world a better, healthier place. Their generous investment in the New England Aquarium is an endorsement of our vital work to ensure a balanced use of the ocean alongside industry partners. We are honored to have their support,” said New England Aquarium president Vikki Spruill.

Phil Schiller worked at the New England Aquarium as a teenager in the 1970s. He has been an Apple executive for over 30 years and previously served as Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.

“My time working and volunteering at the New England Aquarium as a high school student reinforced a love for the ocean that has stayed with me for decades,” he said.

Kim Gassett-Schiller added, “The work of the BalanceBlue Lab is inspiring and gives us hope for a brighter, healthier future.