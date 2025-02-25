Pocasset Mental Health Center Closure on Hold After Public Outcry

BOURNE – State officials have put the closure of Pocasset Mental Health Center on hold after significant outcry from the Cape community.

In a statement, Gov. Maura Healey said she is directing officials to form a stakeholder group including patients, families, labor, local officials, and medical professionals to conduct a further review of the care offered at the facilities and recommend a best path forward.

The 16-bed facility is one of only two in-patient mental health services on Cape.

The facility was set for closure alongside Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton.

“Over the past few weeks, I have heard directly from patients, families and staff about the important role that Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children and Pocasset Mental Health Center play in their communities. I’m deeply grateful for their feedback, as well as for the hard work of our teams at the Department of Public Health and Department of Mental Health, who are focused on ensuring that all patients receive the high-quality, modernized, specialized care they need and deserve,” said Healey in the statement.

The National Alliance on Mental Health Cape Cod and Islands (NAMI) and other supporters were planning to host a demonstration at the state house in March to advocate against the center’s closure.