Proposed housing project pulled for Lower Cape church property

HARWICH – The Davenport Companies has dropped plans to demolish a historic church in West Harwich to create new housing.

This was proposed one year ago for the First Baptist Church on Route 28.

Davenport says they have decided to proceed with other workforce housing projects in Harwich.

They added they believed it would have been a great project in meeting the needs of both workforce housing for the community and preservation of the history of the church within the spirit of local zoning.

