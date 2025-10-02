You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Proposed housing project pulled for Lower Cape church property

Proposed housing project pulled for Lower Cape church property

October 2, 2025

Render of the church property courtesy of The Davenport Companies.

HARWICH – The Davenport Companies has dropped plans to demolish a historic church in West Harwich to create new housing.

This was proposed one year ago for the First Baptist Church on Route 28.

Davenport says they have decided to proceed with other workforce housing projects in Harwich.

They added they believed it would have been a great project in meeting the needs of both workforce housing for the community and preservation of the history of the church within the spirit of local zoning.

Previous CapeCod.com coverage:

New Davenport Proposal Blends Housing and Preservation in West Harwich

Audio interview

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 