Robert “Bob” Granger joins the Lower Cape Outreach Council’s Board of Directors

ORLEANS – The Lower Cape Outreach Council recently announced that Robert “Bob” Granger has joined its Board of Directors.

An Orleans resident, Granger spent 34 years in leadership roles at various nonprofits, most recently serving as President of the William T. Grant Foundation.

Granger’s career has focused primarily on policies and programs benefitting low-income youth and their families.

Locally, he has served two terms apiece on the Boards of the Friends of Pleasant Bay and the Orleans Conservation Trust.

“We are delighted and fortunate to have Bob join us,” said Jim Kivlehan, Board President of the Lower Cape Outreach Council. “His wisdom, experience, and deep commitment to the Lower Cape will be a tremendous asset to our current programs, processes, and future growth.”

“It is an honor to join the LCOC Board,” said Granger. “I look forward to furthering its important missions. I am particularly interested in LCOC’s work with vulnerable families.”