Several inches of snow falls on Cape; temperatures going above-freezing this week

February 9, 2026

Snow falls in front of the Sagamore Bridge on Saturday, February 7th, 2026, as seen from the Scenic Highway viewing area. Photo credit: Jim McCabe

HYANNIS – A snowy winter continued this weekend on Cape Cod.

The National Weather Service reported two-to-three inches of snow on Saturday across portions of the Cape, with a top total of three-point-five inches in Truro. Bourne also got three inches, while Falmouth and Hyannis had two. There was at least one inch in Harwich, Mashpee, Dennis, Chatham, Orleans, Sandwich and Yarmouth. 

There were four inches measured on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

There were higher totals on the South Shore, with a top measurement from Saturday of eight inches in Marshfield.

The Weather Service is forecasting more seasonable temperatures this week with highs in the 30s, and says wind chills “will not be as brutally cold.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

