Six Cape Towns Receive Funds for Housing Rehab and Childcare

BARNSTABLE – The state recently announced $34 million in The Community Development Block grants for 41 communities.

The Community Development Block Grant Program aims to support efforts that benefit low and moderate-income households in a community.

The funds will go towards projects such as housing rehabilitation, small infrastructure projects and local social services like youth programming and food banks.

“These grants will help municipalities fill key budget gaps created by the pandemic, enabling them to advance critical long-term projects while continuing to support residents in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

Local projects that will receive funds include the towns of Dennis, Brewster and Wellfleet, which will receive $1,300,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 14 units and childcare assistance.

Truro, Eastham and Provincetown will also receive $1,300,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 25 units and provide childcare.