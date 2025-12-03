Vending machine for books added to Sandwich elementary school

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Elementary Parent Teacher Association has announced that one of its schools is now benefiting from a vending machine that dispenses books.

Oak Ridge Elementary students are gaining access to the Book Nook, and although the price tag was nearly $15,000, the Sandwich PTA says no general fundraising dollars were necessary, thanks to Scholastic Rewards earned through book fairs and monthly flyer orders.

The Scholastic points program also helped them to stock the machine, supporting essential book access for all students.

Students can earn special gold tokens celebrating positive behavior, academic growth, attendance, and other achievements.

The Sandwich Elementary PTA says they hope the Book Nook will strengthen school culture, boost engagement, and encourage students to cheer one another on. They said, “We are most excited to watch the smiles, the book discoveries, and the pride that comes from choosing a new story to take home.”

Book-dispensing technology is growing on the Cape. Check out NewsCenter’s coverage last year of a Mid-Cape library adding a similar system:

