Inaugural Cape Cod Women’s Business Summit Launching in May

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Women’s Association (CCWA), Cape Cod Young Professionals, and SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands are partnering to launch the inaugural Cape Cod Women’s Business Summit on Tuesday, May 10.

The all-day event, “Power Moves for Powerful Women” will feature educational sessions, exhibits with women-owned businesses and resource partners, and will present a pair of published authors and business professionals as keynote speakers.

It will take place at the Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis.

Cindy Solomon, founder and CEO of The Courageous Leadership Institute, will lead as the morning speaker resenting “Courageous Leadership for Women”.

In the evening Julie Brown, an expert in networking and relationship building, will close the day with “Networking Powered by Neuroscience”.

The summit will conclude with a networking event allowing attendees to mingle and connect with each other, with a cash bar on site.

“The three lead organizers and The Cooperative Bank have strong synergies and strategic priorities supporting women in business. This partnership allows us to share resources and maximize our collective impact across Cape Cod,” said Katri Mullaly, President of the CCWA Board of Directors.

“By building a high-quality event together, we will reach a large cross-section of women entrepreneurs, business owners, and professional leaders who are looking for individual strategies for success and ways to connect with each other,” she said.

Tickets for early registration are $89 through April 15, after which they will rise to $109.

Registration includes access to all sessions and exhibits, breakfast and lunch, and access to the networking reception.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is the lead sponsor for the event.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter