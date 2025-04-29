Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Cape View Way

BOURNE – Congressman William Keating and other local officials recently joined Preservation of Affordable Housing and Housing Assistance for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Cape View Way, a partnership between the two nonprofits that is bringing inventory to the area’s housing supply.

The housing development contains 42 units that can house over 100 people in total and resides near convenient transit routes on Route 6.

The units are divided between nine one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom, and five three-bedroom apartments, including three fully handicapped accessible units and one sensory-impaired residency.

Of the 42 units, 26 are available to residents earning 60% of area median income, while 16 are further subsidized for residents earning 30%.

“The 42 units at Cape View Way will make a life-changing difference for dozens of Cape Cod families and individuals,” said Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta. “The urgency of the Cape’s housing crisis is demonstrated by the lottery for renters at Cape View Way, which drew over 900 applicants.”

The partnership was able to leverage funding from federal sources such as the American Rescue Plan Act and HOME Investment Partnerships Program, as well as state funding through the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

POAH and Housing Assistance also secured a $1.31 Massworks Infrastructure Grant to finance water main upgrades to accommodate the needs of Cape View Way and nearby properties.

“Housing isn’t just building the actual construction. It’s building a life for the people who live here,” said Congressman Keating. “As not only the congressman from this area, but a resident of Bourne, I’m pleased to see officials joining together from the local level, the state level and the federal level to put this project together.”

“One of the top concerns we’ve heard from everyone on the Cape is the need for more affordable homes for the local workforce to live in,” said Ed Augustus, Secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

“We need more homes,” he said, “for public safety workers, teachers and nurses. And we need more homes for those who work in our incredible tourism industry who deserve an affordable place to go home at the end of the day.”

While the development offers hope for those able to secure one of its 42 units, a persistent need remains throughout the region. Cape View Way is but one of many projects aiming to alleviate the burden.