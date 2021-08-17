Local Scientist to Lead Large-Scale Seaweed Study

WOOD’S HOLE – Local scientists are at the forefront of studies to determine the impact seaweed can have on global food and environmental problems.

Scott Lindell with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is looking into developing seaweed strains for commercial uses.

The project is being funded in part by the World Wildlife Fund.

Researchers believe that increased growth of seaweed could help the environment, as well as provide more food to the population.

As seaweed already makes up a large percentage of global aquaculture growth, increasing its use as a food source could prove a highly carbon-efficient way to feed both humans and animals.

The project done by WHOI will test different strains of seaweed and their performance and quality in different farming environments.

Part of the goal is to see if seaweed farming can be done in certain regions year-round.

Lindell cited “climate-friendly qualities” and “restorative properties” of seaweed, as well as the plant’s ability to absorb harmful chemicals as parts of the reasoning behind the increased interest in seaweed farming on a national and global scale.