Love Live Local Fest returns to Aselton Park

HYANNIS – Love Live Local Fest is returning to Hyannis’s Aselton Park for its thirteenth season on Sunday, September 28, 2025 from 11 am to 5 pm, bringing thousands annually to celebrate and support the local economy.

Almost 100 local crafters and small businesses from throughout the region will be in attendance, as well as an array of food trucks and libations by Truro Vineyards and Devil’s Purse brewing.

Entertainment will include live music headlined by The Cape Connection band, as well as family friendly programming for kids and lawn games.

“Year after year, the Love Local Fest has become about more than shopping,” said Jen Villa, Executive Director of Love Live Local. “It’s about connection. Families have grown up attending, discovering new talent, and celebrating the small businesses that are the backbone of our community.”

The event is free and welcome to all.