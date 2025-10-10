You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lower Cape bridge has been named for fallen WW2 soldier

October 10, 2025

Photo from State Representative Steve Xiarhos Facebook page.

HARWICH/CHATHAM – A World War 2 soldier was honored with a bridge naming ceremony on Cape Cod earlier this month.

This took place at the Muddy Creek Bridge on the Harwich-Chatham town line. It will now be known as the Joseph C. Blute Memorial Bridge.

Private Joseph Conrad Blute was a Cape Cod soldier who gave his life in the war on December 17th, 1944.

The nonprofit Taps for Veterans says Patriot Guard Riders and Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen motorcyclists carried American flags across the bridge in Blute’s honor at the October 4th ceremony. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

