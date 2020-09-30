Lower Risk Communities Can Progress in Reopening Plan Monday

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that beginning on Monday, October 5, lower risk communities will be able to progress to the second step of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

Low risk communities are identified as municipalities that were not given a “red” designation in any of the previous three weekly reports from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Some of those communities include Barnstable and Yarmouth.

Those communities will be able to see certain things reopen with restrictions in place.

The following is an excerpt from a Baker-Polito administration press release regarding the decision to progress the reopening plans: