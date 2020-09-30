Lower Risk Communities Can Progress in Reopening Plan Monday

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that beginning on Monday, October 5, lower risk communities will be able to progress to the second step of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
Low risk communities are identified as municipalities that were not given a “red” designation in any of the previous three weekly reports from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Some of those communities include Barnstable and Yarmouth.
Those communities will be able to see certain things reopen with restrictions in place.
The following is an excerpt from a Baker-Polito administration press release regarding the decision to progress the reopening plans:
Effective October 5, a limited number of sectors will be eligible to reopen, with restrictions, in Step II of Phase III for lower risk communities only:
- Indoor performance venues will be permitted to open with 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 people.
- Outdoor performance venue capacity will increase to 50% with a max of 250 people.
- For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, additional Step II activities like trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks and laser tag will also be permitted to open and capacity will increase to 50%.
- Fitting rooms will be permitted to open in all types of retail stores.
- Gyms, museums, libraries and driving and flight schools will also be permitted to increase their capacity to 50%.
Revised Gatherings Order:
- The limit for indoor gatherings remains at a maximum of 25 people for all communities.
- Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 50 people for all communities.
- Outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings will have a limit of 50 people in Step I communities, and a limit of 100 people in lower risk, Step II communities.