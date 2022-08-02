M/V Gay Head Returning to Service After Emergency Repairs

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority’s M/V Gay Head returns to service Thursday after emergency repairs due to a 4-inch crack in its hull.

Authority Communications Director Sean Driscoll said the damage was discovered as part of routine checking of the vessel, and it was able to safely sail to drydock in Connecticut for repairs.

“There was not a safety concern. We were able to continue operating the vessel in the short-term until we were able to get it in for repairs. If there had been a larger safety issue, or if the crack had been below the waterline instead of above the waterline, the vessel would have been taken offline immediately,” said Driscoll.

“Vessels are things with mechanical parts that need repair, and this is one of those instances. We identified the issue, found the problem, got it fixed, and we’re going to get it back on in just under a week’s time.”

The vessel will make its return on its Nantucket Route scheduled for a 5:30 am departure from Hyannis. The M/V Sankaty will remain on the Martha’s Vineyard route and resume its published schedule that same day.

Online automobile booking for the Martha’s Vineyard route has reopened, though the service remains shut down for the Nantucket route to allow staff to accommodate yet-to-be rescheduled reservations. Officials anticipate it back by Friday at the latest.

The Authority reminded the public that passengers for traditional ferry service do not require reservations, and high-speed ferry reservations are unaffected.

Riders are urged by the Steamship Authority to check their website for the latest schedule and updates.