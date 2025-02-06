LISTEN: Managing Bird Flu in Backyards with New England Wildlife Centers’ Zak Mertz

HYANNIS – Animal experts say that residents should be mindful about bird feeders in their backyard as communities see spread of avian influenza.

Communities including Harwich and Chatham have reported dead birds at local water sources, saying they are reaching out to state officials on testing for bird flu.

Plymouth also suspects bird flu as the cause of a large number of dead birds recently. Since January 18th, the total number of deceased wildlife that has been removed by the town and state is 213 animals.

New England Wildlife Centers CEO Zak Mertz says songbirds are less affected by the spread, but taking the time to clean both bird feeders and bird baths can help reduce the spread of bird flu, as well as cut down on other viruses for wild animals.

He adds that the disease has made their veterinary mission more difficult, as new birds brought into their centers must be quarantined and tested.

However, he says that it’s been a vital way to collect data on avian influenza’s spread in the northeast region.

Mertz and other officials are also continuing to advise personal protective measures such as keeping domestic pets away from any dead birds.

Cats have been reported as especially susceptible to catching bird flu.

The reporting website for suspected cases in both domestic and wild birds can be found on mass.gov here.