Markey Endorses Galibois’ Campaign for DA

October 12, 2022

HYANNIS – Democratic candidate for Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois has received the endorsement of U.S. Senator Ed Markey. 

“The depth and breadth of his criminal justice experience is exceptional and his forward-looking approach to the office is inspiring,” Markey said of Galibois. 

“Proactive proposals to create a specialized mental health court session and a veterans’ court session for the Cape and Islands to reduce repeat offenses are the kind of innovative but commonsense approaches that everyone should support,” Markey said. 

“I am honored to have earned Senator Markey’s endorsement,” Galibois said. 

“He understands that criminal justice is most effective at keeping families, friends, and neighbors safe when our communities become law enforcement’s partners,” he added.

Galibois’ Republican opponent in the race is Assistant DA Daniel Higgins. 

Higgins was recently endorsed by the Barnstable Patrolman’s Union and several other law enforcement groups.

The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

