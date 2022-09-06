You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Dan Higgins Endorsed by Barnstable Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney

September 6, 2022

Daniel Higgins

HYANNIS – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of the Barnstable Patrolman’s Union in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney.

The union is among several law enforcement agencies and officials who have endorsed Higgins, including Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings and the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

Others who have announced their candidacy include fellow Republicans; attorney John Carey and former Yarmouth Police Officer  Melissa Alden, and Democrat criminal defense attorney Robert Galibois. 

