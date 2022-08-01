Mashpee Select Board Chair Resigns

MASHPEE – Mashpee Select Board Andrew Gottlieb resigned suddenly last week, stunning many in the town.

In an interview with the Mashpee Enterprise, Gottlieb said “there was no precipitating event” that prompted his resignation.

The news was confirmed by select board vice-chair David Weeden during the board’s July 25 meeting.

Weeden said Gottlieb’s input and contributions would be “greatly missed.”

“I’ve developed a fond appreciation for everything that he brings to the table. I will miss his presence and input in subsequent discussions,” Weeden said.

Board member John Cotton was voted as the new chair and Weeden remained in his role of vice-chair.

The Cape Cod Times reported the Mashpee town clerk said a special election will be held on October 4 to fill the open seat on the select board.

Gottlieb’s most recent three-year term on the board began in 2020. He served four other terms over the years.

Elana Doyle, a Mashpee resident who spoke during public comment at the recent board meeting, said that she did not always agree with Gottlieb’s views but that she respected him.

“I’ve sat in this room many times in admiration of his research skills and the time he has dedicated to understanding the issues before him. He knew what he was doing and was an asset this town,” Doyle said.

Gottlieb also serves as Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, which recently launched its Grow Smart Cape Cod project alongside Housing Assistance Corporation.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter