Mashpee to Host COVID, Flu Vaccine Clinics

MASHPEE – Mashpee town officials will join Cape Cod Healthcare, the VNA of Cape Cod, and the Mashpee Council on Aging in hosting joint coronavirus and flu vaccine clinics in October and November.

Shots will be distributed on Thursday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. Both clinics will be held at the hall of Christ the King Parish along Job’s Fishing Road.

Attendees have to be at least 6 months old to receive a flu shot, and at least 12 years old to be given a COVID booster.

Residents and non-residents of the town are welcome to receive doses at no cost, with both full and senior-dose flu vaccines available. Only the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will be given out at the clinics.

Pre-registration is required for these clinics.

More information can be found on Mashpee’s official website.