Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Holds Election

MASHPEE – Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chairman Brian Weeden has won re-election.

Weeden was the youngest chairman in the tribe’s history when he was first elected to the position in 2021, at the age of 28.

Weeden won Sunday’s election over Nelson Andrews Jr., a member of the tribal council who ran against him before, by 315 votes to 254.

According to the Mashpee Wampanoag, Weeden has served on the Mashpee School Committee and Historical Commission. He has also worked with United National Indian Tribal Youth Inc. and the National Congress of American Indians.

Also in last weekend’s election, Edwina Johnson-Graham, another council member, was elected the new vice chair.