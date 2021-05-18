You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Elects Its Youngest Chairman

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Elects Its Youngest Chairman

May 18, 2021

MASHPEE – Members of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe have elected Brian Weeden as its new chairman.

Weeden, who is just 28 years old, is set to become the youngest chair in the history of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. He was praised by officials of the tribe as a candidate with vast experience locally and nationally.

Weeden finished ahead of Nelson Andrews Jr., Aaron Tobey Jr., and Kyle Bassett in the vote for Chairman.

Carlton Hendricks Jr. won the race for vice chairman, while Cassie Jackson was elected as secretary for the tribe. Marie Stone was chosen as treasurer, and David Weeden was appointed to the Tribal Council.

A total of 661 members of the tribe made their voices heard during the election this past weekend.

