Wampanoag Tribes Receives Federal Funding For COVID-19 Response

MASHPEE – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has announced $200 million in Indian Housing Block Grants to American Indian Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities across the country.

Tribes getting money, designed to help them respond to COVID-19, include the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head.

The funding will be used to help tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities carry out affordable housing activities to protect the safety and health of the tribal members and communities.

“When President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law, he wanted to ensure that American Indian Tribes received the assistance they needed to combat the coronavirus,” said Carson.

“HUD remains committed to providing tribes with the tools they need during this national emergency to continue to create safe, affordable housing opportunities for their communities.”

“Working to make sure American Indian families get the resources they need during such an unprecedented time was important to President Trump,” said Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing R. Hunter Kurtz.

“The funding helps HUD’s mission to continue to assist some of our most vulnerable customers.”

Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income American Indian families.

The amount of each grant is based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units under management by the tribe or Tribally Designated Housing Entities.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe received $248,685 and the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head in Aquinnah received $144,561.

Eligible activities for the funds include housing development, operation and maintenance, modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian Country.

In addition to the funding, HUD announced that it began allocating $3.064 billion to help America’s low-income families and cutting the red tape so grantees can quickly help their communities.