Mass Cultural Council Launches Second Round of Pandemic Relief

WELLFLEET – The Mass Cultural Council is now accepting applications for a second round of financial relief as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Independent artists as well as teachers, humanists, and scientists who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak will be eligible to apply for funding.

Grants will be distributed to those who have lost income directly due to the pandemic and the closures and cancellations it has caused.

Nearly 500 grants will be distributed, and the deadline to apply is February 2 at 11:59 p.m. An information session will be held virtually on January 21 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Mass Cultural Council’s website by clicking here.