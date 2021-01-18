You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass Cultural Council Launches Second Round of Pandemic Relief

Mass Cultural Council Launches Second Round of Pandemic Relief

January 18, 2021

Courtesy of the Mass Cultural Council

WELLFLEET – The Mass Cultural Council is now accepting applications for a second round of financial relief as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Independent artists as well as teachers, humanists, and scientists who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak will be eligible to apply for funding.

Grants will be distributed to those who have lost income directly due to the pandemic and the closures and cancellations it has caused.

Nearly 500 grants will be distributed, and the deadline to apply is February 2 at 11:59 p.m. An information session will be held virtually on January 21 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Mass Cultural Council’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 