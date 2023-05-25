You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass. to Compete for Federal Clean Energy Grants

Mass. to Compete for Federal Clean Energy Grants

May 25, 2023

BOSTON – Massachusetts is applying for upwards of $250 million in federal grants for clean energy projects.

Governor Maura Healey recently announced that an application for the Cleaner Grid New England Project has been submitted by the Department of Energy Resources, in collaboration with National Grid and Eversource, to the federal government.

That money, offered through the 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, would be utilized for offshore wind and solar power plans.

Healey said federal aid on these matters could progress work to offer clean energy while also minimizing the cost to residents.

These developments come as Eversource is planning to break ground on their work to boost the electric grid on Cape Cod as well as to connect offshore wind farms throughout the New England region. Wind power projects such as Vineyard Wind and SouthCoast Wind have proposed constructing turbines off the coasts of the Cape and Islands.

The federal government’s Grid Innovation Program, which the state is throwing its hat into the ring for, is expected to offer over $1.8 billion in grants to anywhere from four to 40 projects nationwide.

For more details, visit mass.gov.

