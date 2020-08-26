Massachusetts Approved for Lost Wages Assistance Grant

BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s application to receive grant funding to pay an additional weekly unemployment benefit under the federal Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program.

The application was submitted last week by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Department of Unemployment Assistance.

The grant will fund an additional $300 weekly payment to those who are eligible for the three weeks ending August 1, 8 and 15.

The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance has already begun work on the technology requirements necessary for the program and anticipates being able to quickly deliver retroactive funds to eligible claimants in the coming weeks.

Most claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the Commonwealth will automatically add LWA to their weekly benefit payment retroactive to the dates they are eligible.